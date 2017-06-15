Boynton Beach man charged for sex trafficking - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach man charged for sex trafficking

A Boynton Beach man was arrested Thursday after being federally charged for sex trafficking, producing child pornography and enticing a minor, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Court records say 31-year-old Marco Vinicio Orrego prostituted a 16-year-old girl using the website Backpage.com. He provided her transportation and a hotel for the illicit activities, taking all of the proceeds to himself. Records also satate that Orrego had sex with the minor during that same period, created videos of the sexual abuse and texted the child pornography to another person. 

If convicted, Orrego faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison. 

He is currently being detained pending trial.

 

