Roadway damage prompts road closure in IRC

Roadway damage has prompted Indian River County Public Works to close 101 St. west of CR 507. 

Officials say the roadway was closed Thursday and will remain closed until further notice. 

For additional information, please contact the Indian River County Traffic Engineering Division at (772) 226-1547.

