Traffic study looks at Okeechobee Blvd. fixes

Okeechobee Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach has long been seen as a trouble spot when it comes to traffic and pedestrian safety.

Thursday, city leaders took some steps to try and alleviate the issue.

This week, a group of consultants have been working to come up with a plan to make that corridor safer.

Okeechobee Blvd. between Australian Ave. and Flagler Drive is always congested.

"Yes. Always dangerous," says Joann Dye of West Palm Beach.

Safety is a concern.

"Ultimate solution and it will have to come sooner than later is a flyover," says Dye.

Both short and long-term solutions were unveiled thanks to a four-day consultant study.

Research shows railroad tracks and the Flagler Bridge contribute to the congestion.

Mayor Jeri Muoio says a traffic study shows a pedestrian bridge or tunneling could be a good long-term solution.

As for some short-term solutions, Muoio says crosswalk times and working with the U.S. Coast Guard on the bridge is a good plan.

"That can be done within the next year or two," says Muoio.

Another potential solution is a transit hub, so less people use their cars for their commute.

 

