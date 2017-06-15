Traffic study looks at Okeechobee Blvd. fixes

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

GOP baseball shooting: Rep. Scalise remains in critical condition, needs further surgery

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Doctors: Otto Warmbier has severe brain damage, no sign of botulism

Okeechobee Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach has long been seen as a trouble spot when it comes to traffic and pedestrian safety.

Thursday, city leaders took some steps to try and alleviate the issue.

This week, a group of consultants have been working to come up with a plan to make that corridor safer.

Okeechobee Blvd. between Australian Ave. and Flagler Drive is always congested.

"Yes. Always dangerous," says Joann Dye of West Palm Beach.

Safety is a concern.

"Ultimate solution and it will have to come sooner than later is a flyover," says Dye.

Both short and long-term solutions were unveiled thanks to a four-day consultant study.

Research shows railroad tracks and the Flagler Bridge contribute to the congestion.

Mayor Jeri Muoio says a traffic study shows a pedestrian bridge or tunneling could be a good long-term solution.

As for some short-term solutions, Muoio says crosswalk times and working with the U.S. Coast Guard on the bridge is a good plan.

"That can be done within the next year or two," says Muoio.

Another potential solution is a transit hub, so less people use their cars for their commute.