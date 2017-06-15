18 People homeless from Fort Pierce fires

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- St. Lucie County firefighters responded to two large residential fires in less than 24 hours, leaving 18 people in total without a home.

Wednesday night, an apartment fire on Southland Drive left 10 people homeless, including 4 children.

Thursday afternoon, a fire in a duplex on 20th Street left a mother and 7 children without a house.

Jenea Rolle says she was sitting in the living room in her 20th Street home when she saw smoke coming from a bedroom where two of her children were sleeping.

“My daughter, she smelled fire… I had to run in there and drag them out,” she said.

Rolle said she tried grabbing pots of water in the kitchen to douse the fire, but it was unsuccessful. She and her children ran out of the home, now covered in soot.

“All my children’s stuff is gone,” Rolle said.

Hours after the fire, she sat outside staring at the damage. “It’s sad,” she said.

She spent some of the afternoon trying to salvage anything not too badly damaged. She also tried to recover birth certificates or any of her children’s clothes or toys.

The Red Cross has been assisting all five families impacted in the recent fires.