Boil water notice for Indian River Estates - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boil water notice for Indian River Estates

Story Video: Click here

A boil water notice has been issued for the Indian River Estates. 

Officials say water should be boiled for cooking or drinking. 

The county is issuing the precautionary boil water notice after seeing a reduction in water pressure. 

The notice will be lifted once proper testing is completed. 

Anyone with questions should contact the St. Lucie County Utilities   at (772) 871-5330.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.