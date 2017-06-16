Publix recalls Tropical Medley Mix for listeria

The Florida-based grocery store chain said in a written statement that it received notification of the potential contamination from its supplier of dried apricot.
The 5.7-ounce clear plastic containers of the mix were sold from Publix retail produce departments in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina with a UPC of 41415088586.
All use by dates are being recalled.
Consumption of products containing listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.