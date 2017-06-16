Driver in ambulance crash charged with DUI manslaughter, wife says 'he was drunk'

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

Russia verifying whether it killed IS leader in airstrike

JUPITER, Fla. - The driver of a car that struck and killed two EMT paramedics in Jupiter June 1 was arrested Thursday and faces a manslaughter charge.

Jupiter police have charged 39-year-old Genaro Delacruz Ajqui with two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of DUI damage to person/property, and one count of driving without a license causing death.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that Ajqui, a native of Guatemala, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to make a U-turn and crashed into the ambulance in the early-morning hours of June 1.

The two paramedics inside the ambulance, Lahiri Garcia, 51, and Paul Besaw, 36, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Jupiter police report says while Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was still at the scene extricating Garcia and Besaw, a woman identifying herself as Ajqui's wife, Mary De Leon, arrived at the scene.

De Leon said her husband had been drinking some sort of "Apple" alcoholic beverage and "he was drunk."

Police at the scene asked her how she knew he was drunk, and she heard him slurring his speech and yelling. De Leon stated she left her residence to go to the beach to clear her mind.

The report says Ajqui purportedly called her arguing and threatening "leave in the car while being drunk."

When she returned home, Ajqui had inexplicably made a mess of the house, took some belongings and their television and left the residence.

De Leon said that her husband had been drinking Redd's Apple beer and Modelo beer. She said she left their home to try and find Ajqui and then found the crash scene.

Investigators said they found two cans of cold Redd's Wicked Apple Ale inside Ajqui's vehicle, which smelled of alcohol.

A nurse at St. Mary's Medical Center found a receipt in Ajqui's wallet for the purchase of a 12-pack of Modelo from a CVS Pharmacy on Indiantown Road at 10:48 p.m. on May 31. Security footage confirmed a man matching the description of Ajqui purchased beer from the store at that time.

Police said Ajqui was issued a citation for no valid driver's license in October 2016 and driving records indicate he still does not have a valid license.

While Ajqui was at St. Mary Medical Center after the crash, a blood sample was taken, however the police report says they asked the hospital lab to Ajqui's hold the results pending a legal request.

The police report does not indicate whether or not Ajqui is a legal resident of the United States.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (561) 746-6201.





