Crash involving Delray city vehicle injures 3 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crash involving Delray city vehicle injures 3

Story Video: Click here

A two-vehicle crash involving a Delray Beach Public Works vehicle sent three people to the hospital Friday morning. 

The wreck happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Waterford Place and Linton Boulevard.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said two people from the city vehicle and one from the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.