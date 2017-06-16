Dippolito won't testify in own defense

Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
Friday, June 16 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:06:53 GMT
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
Closing arguments began before noon Friday in the Dalia Dippolito murder-for-hire retrial
The defense rested its case Friday morning. Attorneys Brian Claypool and Greg Rosenfeld and their team were seen carrying in posters into the courtroom Friday morning.
This is Dippolito's third trial for a 2009 charge accusing her of hiring a hit man to kill her then husband. She was convicted in her first trial, but that conviction was overturned on appeal. Her second trial in December 2016 was a mistrial.
Judge Glenn Kelley had Dippolito sworn in to explain her rights to testify or remain silent. Dippolito told the judge she will not testify.
Judge Kelley will allow all jurors and alternates to hear closing arguments, before dismissing alternates and allowing six jurors to deliberate whether Dippolito is guilty or not guilty of solicitation to commit murder.