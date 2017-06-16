Turtle found dead on Florida beach, shell removed

picture by FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION COMMISSION
Posted: Friday, June 16 2017
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for two men who removed the shell of a turtle and left the body on a beach this month.
The sea turtle was found washed up at Jacksonville Beach on June 8.
A member of the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol made a report of the dead turtle and identified it as an immature green sea turtle.
After leaving the beach, FWC said patrol members received a report that two men had removed the shell of the turtle and left the body.
According to Florida law, possession of sea turtle shells is a violation. The animals are protected both federally and by the state of Florida.
FWC is asking anyone with information in the case to call their Wildlife Alert at
888-404-3922 or text to Tips@MyFWC.com. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.
