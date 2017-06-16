Turtle found dead on Florida beach, shell removed

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for two men who removed the shell of a turtle and left the body on a beach this month.

The sea turtle was found washed up at Jacksonville Beach on June 8.

A member of the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol made a report of the dead turtle and identified it as an immature green sea turtle.

After leaving the beach, FWC said patrol members received a report that two men had removed the shell of the turtle and left the body.

According to Florida law, possession of sea turtle shells is a violation. The animals are protected both federally and by the state of Florida.

FWC is asking anyone with information in the case to call their Wildlife Alert at 888-404-3922 or text to Tips@MyFWC.com. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.



Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.