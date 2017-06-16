Where You Shop Makes a Big Difference

Thinking about a weekend shopping trip on a budget? Do you like unique items that are one-of-a-kind? Thrifting, or second-hand shopping, is often a cheaper route with benefits to the environment and local charities.

Gulfstream Goodwill assists people with disabilities and other barriers to employment and helps them become self-sufficient, working members of our community. It is the largest health, human and social services non-profit organization with 28 locations throughout Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast.

When you shop at Goodwill, money stays in your wallet. Between the daily discounts and special sales, there are many ways to save money. Gulfstream Goodwill offers Student Tuesday and Senior Wednesday, where students (with valid student ID) and seniors receive a 25 percent discount (excluding furniture and computers)! Additional savings are offered on “Color of the Week” items. See more special deals HERE.

By purchasing gently used goods, you help our environment by reducing waste. When a Gulfstream Goodwill location receives donations, they are sorted into salable and non-salable items. Things that are fit to sell are dispersed throughout Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. Donated items that would have ended up in a landfill are put to good use with a second life at Goodwill.

“I love working at Goodwill because it’s a perfect match for my greatest passions: helping the environment and helping people,” said Director of Marketing, Jessica Winter. “I’d like people to know they’re doing a ton of good simply by shopping and supporting our work, which extends into many areas that touch thousands of people’s lives.”

Your purchases and donations not only help the environment, but they give others job and life skills. Gulfstream Goodwill started serving people in our community with disabilities, but as the needs of the community grew, they expanded to help anyone they could. Their beneficiaries include The Senator Phillip D. Lewis Center, Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches, Deaf Services Program, Headway Brain Injury Program, and Florida Department of Corrections and PBSO’s Justice Services, among many others. See who you can help if you shop at Goodwill HERE.

To keep up with the coolest finds at Gulfstream Goodwill, “Like” their Facebook and be on the lookout every Friday for their Treasure of the Week posts. If you find something great at a Goodwill location, be sure to tag them!

If you know someone who wants to work at Gulfstream Goodwill, career opportunities can be found HERE.

To share your story with Gulfstream Goodwill, send to: jwinter@gulfstreamgoodwill.org

Sponsored by Gulfstream Goodwill