Two tropical disturbances have a chance to develop

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

While June is normally a quiet month for tropical development in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico...We have two areas that have a chance to strengthen over the next 5 days. From the NHC:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Cloudiness and showers associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have become better organized since yesterday. Additional slow development is possible during the next few days while the wave moves westward at 15-20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

Prepare for storm season with our Hurricane Guide

2. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula during the next day or two. Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward into the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

The farther wave, dubbed INVEST 92L, is expected to move into the southern Caribbean. Models have it staying pretty far south, then dissipating in the central Caribbean.

The second wave in the Caribbean will slowly move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. Once in the Gulf, conditions are favorable for further strengthening. While the main part of the system will stay west of Florida, a surge of tropical moisture will move over the state, increasing rain chances Sunday and Monday.

Tropics about to spark up! Chances for development increasing the next 5 days #flwx #florida #tropics pic.twitter.com/dc9kmxTjHP — James Wieland (@SurfnWeatherman) June 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.