Two tropical disturbances have a chance to develop - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two tropical disturbances have a chance to develop

While June is normally a quiet month for tropical development in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico...We have two areas that have a chance to strengthen over the next 5 days. From the NHC:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Cloudiness and showers associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have become better organized since yesterday. Additional slow development is possible during the next few days while the wave moves westward at 15-20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

Prepare for storm season with our Hurricane Guide

2. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula during the next day or two. Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward into the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

The farther wave, dubbed INVEST 92L, is expected to move into the southern Caribbean. Models have it staying pretty far south, then dissipating in the central Caribbean. 

The second wave in the Caribbean will slowly move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. Once in the Gulf, conditions are favorable for further strengthening. While the main part of the system will stay west of Florida, a surge of tropical moisture will move over the state, increasing rain chances Sunday and Monday. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.