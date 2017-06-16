Jury deliberating in Dippolito retrial - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jury deliberating in Dippolito retrial

The jury is now deliberating in the retrial of Dalia Dippolito

Closing arguments began before noon Friday.

The defense rested its case Friday morning.  

This is Dippolito's third trial for a 2009 charge accusing her of hiring a hit man to kill her then husband. She was convicted in her first trial, but that conviction was overturned on appeal. Her second trial in December 2016 was a mistrial.

Judge Glenn Kelley had Dippolito sworn in to explain her rights to testify or remain silent. Dippolito decided not to testify.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.