Files reveal past problems 2 officers faced

Contact 5 Investigators have obtained the personnel files of two current Boynton Beach police officers. Both are facing federal charges for their roles in the 2014 beating of a Palm Beach County man.

The US Attorney's Office charged Officer Michael Brown last week with falsifying records and intimidating a witness. Those charges stem from Brown's involvement in the high speed pursuit of Byron Harris.

The chase ended with the beating and tasing of Harris, captured on video by a Palm Beach Sheriff's Office helicopter. Prosecutors believe Brown omitted in a report that he kicked a passenger.

In 2013, Brown was Boynton's officer of the year.

But Brown's personnel files also shows three separate internal affairs investigations. Once for rear ending a car with his police cruiser, another for losing a chemical used to train dogs that sniff out explosive devices.

The third, was for "conduct unbecoming." The incident report for that is missing from his file.

Sergeant Philip Antico also faces federal charges for the Harris incident. The criminal complaint claims Antico allowed changes to the incident reports, then lied about it to FBI agents.

His personnel file is packed with 44 pages of Internal investigation files.

Investigators have found Antico at fault in 7 crashes involving his police vehicle since he joined the department 15 years ago. They include striking parked cars, and backing up into another cop car.

Both Brown and Antico are on paid administrative leave.

Two former police officers, Justin Harris and Ronald Ryan also face federal charges for their roles in the Harris beating.