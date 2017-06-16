Verdict: Jurors find Dalia Dippolito GUILTY - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Verdict: Jurors find Dalia Dippolito GUILTY

Jurors find Dalia Dippolito guilty of trying to hire a hitman to kill her then husband. She is now being convicted of first degree felony.

Closing arguments began before noon Friday.  

The defense rested its case Friday morning. 

This was Dippolito's third trial for a 2009 charge accusing her of hiring a hit man to kill her then husband. She was convicted in her first trial, but that conviction was overturned on appeal. 

Her second trial in December 2016 was a mistrial. 

Judge Glenn Kelley had Dippolito sworn in to explain her rights to testify or remain silent. Dippolito decided not to testify. 

Dippolitio's former husband, Mike Dippolito, released the following statement Friday.

“Obviously the jury could see through the defense’s lies and antics and they got it right. I’m 5000% happy that justice was served once again.” –from Mike Dippolito

Judge will sentence Dippolito on July 21 at 1:30 p.m.

 

 
