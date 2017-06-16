Verdict: Jurors find Dalia Dippolito GUILTY

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Doctors: Otto Warmbier has severe brain damage, no sign of botulism

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Jurors find Dalia Dippolito guilty of trying to hire a hitman to kill her then husband. She is now being convicted of first degree felony.

Closing arguments began before noon Friday.

The defense rested its case Friday morning.

This was Dippolito's third trial for a 2009 charge accusing her of hiring a hit man to kill her then husband. She was convicted in her first trial, but that conviction was overturned on appeal.

Her second trial in December 2016 was a mistrial.

Judge Glenn Kelley had Dippolito sworn in to explain her rights to testify or remain silent. Dippolito decided not to testify.

Dippolitio's former husband, Mike Dippolito, released the following statement Friday.

“Obviously the jury could see through the defense’s lies and antics and they got it right. I’m 5000% happy that justice was served once again.” –from Mike Dippolito

Judge will sentence Dippolito on July 21 at 1:30 p.m.