Cuban Americans react to policy changes

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Cuban Americans across South Florida were glued to televisions President Donald Trump made his announcement on Friday.

Reactions in Palm Beach County are mixed, as is the emotion among many in the community across the area.

Some we spoke to say the decision to roll back President Obama's policy is a step in the right direction but it might not be enough to stop the problems caused by the communist government.

Alejandrin Del Valle has a painful history with his home country.

"I lost my father there but couldn't go to the funeral," he said. "If I go there, they'll put me in jail."

He was part of the infamous 1980 Peruvian embassy incident, one of 10,000 Cubans escaping death or imprisonment.

"I stayed at the embassy for three weeks and didn't eat. I had to eat the leaves from the trees," he said.

Now 68-years-old and living a quiet life in West Palm Beach with his wife, he's come a long way. He's even written and published a book about his experiences.

He watched in his kitchen on Friday as President Trump announced he's clamping down on travel and commercial ties with Cuba.

Del valle says former President Obama's policies didn't benefit the Cuban people -- even tourism dollars go back to the government.

"He doesn't know the reality of Cuba," he said. "Whatever you do with them is money for the government, not for the people. They have absolute control of everything -- business, the people's lives."

But he says the Presidents' new move is just the start. Change needs to come from within.

"I don't see anybody saying he's going to push them to make free elections or freedom for the people," said Del Valle.

Immigration attorney and half-Cuban Gina Fraga says the ever changing atmosphere makes her job harder.

"As an attorney you have to keep up with the law but if the law and rules keep changing constantly -- which it does every week it seems -- it's very difficult," she said.

Fraga said there's mixed emotions between younger and older generations.

"Right now, the younger generation is worried because they liked the Obama regulations," she said.

Also, because of the ending of the wet-foot/dry-foot policy under the Obama Administration, more Cubans were getting deported.

"The Cuban government may resist the pushback because they've never liked to be pushed," said Fraga. "What if they also reject Cuban deportees? So that could be something that could happen."

For now, Del Valle said he's skeptical about the future of Cuba-U.S. relations, but is hopeful.

"Any president that comes through the White House said they are going to get Cuba free. I don't see it yet," he said. "He has to push to help the residents that's the only way to push the government."

Diplomatic relations between the U.S and Cuba will remain open.