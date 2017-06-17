Police: Girl, 4, fatally shot by 6-year-old - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Girl, 4, fatally shot by 6-year-old

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a 4-year-old girl has been shot and killed by her 6-year-old sibling in their South Carolina home.

Spartanburg Police spokesman Maj. Art Littlejohn said in a statement that officers are investigating the Friday afternoon shooting. The statement says it appears to be accidental and charges likely won't be filed.

Authorities say one bullet hit Carley Mack and she died at the hospital about 45 minutes later.

Littlejohn did not say whether the 6-year-old who fired the gun was the girl's brother or sister or give any details about who owned the gun or how the child got it.

