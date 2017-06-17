Police: Girl, 4, fatally shot by 6-year-old

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a 4-year-old girl has been shot and killed by her 6-year-old sibling in their South Carolina home.

Spartanburg Police spokesman Maj. Art Littlejohn said in a statement that officers are investigating the Friday afternoon shooting. The statement says it appears to be accidental and charges likely won't be filed.

Authorities say one bullet hit Carley Mack and she died at the hospital about 45 minutes later.

Littlejohn did not say whether the 6-year-old who fired the gun was the girl's brother or sister or give any details about who owned the gun or how the child got it.