Serious crash at Okeechobee and Sansbury Way

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A person was seriously injured in a two vehicle rollover crash at Okeechobee Boulevard and Sansbury Way in suburban West Palm Beach on Saturday.

Two people were extricated from a vehicle with heavy damage by fire rescue crews.

Two injured victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the injured was transported to a local trauma center.

There is no information available about what may have caused the crash.

