3 Arrested in $300K avocado theft

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Otto Warmbier (Provided)

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.
The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado.
Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says they were arrested Wednesday, charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.
Detectives began investigating the men in May after getting a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by Mission Produce.
The sheriff's department says the company estimates the avocado loss at about $300,000.
It was unclear whether the suspects have attorneys.
Associated Press 2017