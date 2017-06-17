3 Arrested in $300K avocado theft - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Arrested in $300K avocado theft

 OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado.

Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says they were arrested Wednesday, charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.

Detectives began investigating the men in May after getting a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by Mission Produce.

The sheriff's department says the company estimates the avocado loss at about $300,000.

It was unclear whether the suspects have attorneys.

Associated Press 2017

