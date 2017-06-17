Woman killed after sister hits her with a car

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Doctors: Otto Warmbier has severe brain damage, no sign of botulism

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) -- A Southern California woman has been killed after police believe her sister accidentally hit her with a car.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's Sgt. John Maxwell says 55-year-old Dora Perez was standing in her driveway while her sister was moving a car Saturday morning. Maxwell says the car suddenly sped out of control for unknown reasons and hit Perez.

Perez was pinned against her home and was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Maxwell says Perez's sister is 70 years old and that foul play nor alcohol or drugs are considered factors in the crash.

Perez's sister was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.