Suspect in custody after Ocala hospital shooting

OCALA, Fla. (AP) -- A shooting at a Florida hospital left one person injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Ocala Fire Rescue spokeswoman Ashley Lopez told the Orlando Sentinel that at least one shot was fired Saturday afternoon at West Marion Community Hospital. Ocala is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

Lopez said one person was hit by gunfire. The victim's name and condition were not immediately available.

Lopez said the suspect was immediately detained after the shooting.

No additional information was released. Messages left for Ocala Health and police spokeswomen were not immediately returned.

