79-Year-old man dies while driving in Stuart

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Doctors: Otto Warmbier has severe brain damage, no sign of botulism

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

STUART, Fla. -- A 79-year-old man Jensen Beach man died while driving his car through a parking lot Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol says Richard William Teetrick was driving a 2003 Mercury Sable through the parking lot at 2400 NW Federal Highway, when he had a possible medical issue.

FHP says the vehicle continued through the parking lot, swerving back and forth until it came to the end of the parking lot and then jumped the curb and struck a tree.

Teetrick was transported to Martin Memorial North where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.