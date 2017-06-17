79-Year-old man dies while driving in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

79-Year-old man dies while driving in Stuart

STUART, Fla. -- A 79-year-old man Jensen Beach man died while driving his car through a parking lot Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol says Richard William Teetrick was driving a 2003 Mercury Sable through the parking lot at 2400 NW Federal Highway, when he had a possible medical issue.

FHP says the vehicle continued through the parking lot, swerving back and forth until it came to the end of the parking lot and then jumped the curb and struck a tree.

Teetrick was transported to Martin Memorial North where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

