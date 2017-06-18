Lightning starts apartment fire in Orlando - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lightning starts apartment fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A bolt of lightning started a fire that damaged 12 apartments in Florida.

Orlando Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Papagni told the Orlando Sentinel that lightning struck the attic of one apartment in the complex Friday afternoon.

The fire spread across the roof of the two-story apartment building.

Papagni said two apartments had fire damage, six had smoke damage and four more had water damage. Eight adults were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

