'Cars 3' speeds to No. 1 at the box office - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Cars 3' speeds to No. 1 at the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lightning McQueen and his pals in "Cars 3" raced to the top spot at the box office this weekend, pushing "Wonder Woman" into second place for the first time since it opened.

Studio estimates on Sunday said Disney and Pixar's "Cars 3" opened with $53.5 million - a low for the $1 billion series.

In its third weekend, "Wonder Woman" held strong with $40.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $274.6 million.

In third place, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me" debuted with a notable $27.1 million, while the Mandy Moore shark thriller "47 Meters Down" netted $11.5 million.

The raunchy comedy "Rough Night" got off to a rough start in seventh place. Sony's R-rated bachelorette party gone wrong pic earned only $8.1 million against a $20 million budget.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.