'Cars 3' speeds to No. 1 at the box office

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Doctors: Otto Warmbier has severe brain damage, no sign of botulism

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lightning McQueen and his pals in "Cars 3" raced to the top spot at the box office this weekend, pushing "Wonder Woman" into second place for the first time since it opened.

Studio estimates on Sunday said Disney and Pixar's "Cars 3" opened with $53.5 million - a low for the $1 billion series.

In its third weekend, "Wonder Woman" held strong with $40.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $274.6 million.

In third place, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me" debuted with a notable $27.1 million, while the Mandy Moore shark thriller "47 Meters Down" netted $11.5 million.

The raunchy comedy "Rough Night" got off to a rough start in seventh place. Sony's R-rated bachelorette party gone wrong pic earned only $8.1 million against a $20 million budget.