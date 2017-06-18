FHP Trooper killed while on duty in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FHP Trooper killed while on duty in crash

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed Saturday in Alachua County.

FHP says 52-year-old Master Sergeant William T. Bishop, a 30-year veteran FHP Trooper, was fatally injured in a collision.

Bishop was attending to a vehicle crash when two other vehicles collided and struck him while he was outside of his patrol car.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.