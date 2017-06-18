FHP Trooper killed in crash while on duty

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Doctors: Otto Warmbier has severe brain damage, no sign of botulism

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) -- A state trooper died after being pinned under a vehicle involved in a two-car collision on a Florida highway.

Officials from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the trooper was outside his patrol car when he was struck Saturday evening on Interstate 75 in Alachua County.

A report from Florida Highway Patrol said Sgt. William Trampass Bishop was at the scene of a previous crash involving a car parked in the southbound emergency lane. Bishop was struck when two other cars driving south collided.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Sims told the Orlando Sentinel that Bishop was pinned beneath one of the cars in the second collision.

The 52-year-old trooper died at a hospital. Officials said Bishop had been a Florida state trooper for 30 years.