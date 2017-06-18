FHP Trooper killed in crash while on duty - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FHP Trooper killed in crash while on duty

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) -- A state trooper died after being pinned under a vehicle involved in a two-car collision on a Florida highway.

Officials from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the trooper was outside his patrol car when he was struck Saturday evening on Interstate 75 in Alachua County.

A report from Florida Highway Patrol said Sgt. William Trampass Bishop was at the scene of a previous crash involving a car parked in the southbound emergency lane. Bishop was struck when two other cars driving south collided.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Sims told the Orlando Sentinel that Bishop was pinned beneath one of the cars in the second collision.

The 52-year-old trooper died at a hospital. Officials said Bishop had been a Florida state trooper for 30 years.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.