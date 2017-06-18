Woman dies after fall from Jeep onto road

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Doctors: Otto Warmbier has severe brain damage, no sign of botulism

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

YULEE, Fla. (AP) -- A Georgia woman died after falling from a Jeep Wrangler in Florida.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, 24-year-old Brittanie Gail Evans of Douglas, Georgia, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Jeep driving late Saturday near Yulee in Nassau County. Yulee is about 20 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.

The driver and two other passengers also were from Georgia.

The Jeep did not have any doors on it. The report said that "for an unknown reason," Evans was leaning out of the vehicle when she fell onto the road.

Evans was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the report, neither Evans nor the driver wore seatbelts, and alcohol may have been a factor in Evans' death.

The report said charges were pending.