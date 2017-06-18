6 Arrested in separate Florida cattle thefts

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Six men have been charged in two separate cattle thefts at a Florida pasture, and authorities are trying to find eight missing cows.

Polk County Sheriff's officials say four cows and four calves were stolen in April from a Lakeland pasture. Investigators found its fence cut open.

In a Facebook post Friday, sheriff's officials said three men were arrested for grand theft of livestock and dealing in stolen property.

A tip led investigators this month to one suspect, who sold cattle for $4,000 at an April auction. The sheriff's office was working to find those animals.

In a statement posted Saturday, officials said three other men attempted to steal two more calves from the same pasture June 8. Those men face charges of grand theft of livestock and confining animals without food or water.