Man arrested for sexual battery, carjacking

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. -- A man is in custody after police say he carjacked a woman, then sexually assaulted her.

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, a 60-year-old woman was at a Palm Springs church at around 9 a.m. to prepare for mass services. Police say she went to her car that was parked in front of the church and was confronted by a Hispanic man holding a large rock in his hand.

The woman says the man demanded money and then demanded the keys to her vehicle.

According to the arrest report, the suspect threatened her with violence and made her get in the vehicle. She says he then drove her behind a nearby business where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to identify the suspect in a photo lineup conducted by police.

Police arrested Omar Rigoberto Figueroa Reyes and charged him with Carjacking with a deadly weapon, Sexually battery by coercion and threat, and Kidnapping.

