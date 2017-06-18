Man arrested for sexual battery, carjacking

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

Story Video: Click here

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. -- A man is in custody after police say he carjacked a woman, then sexually assaulted her.

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, a 60-year-old woman was at a Palm Springs church at around 9 a.m. to prepare for mass services. Police say she went to her car that was parked in front of the church and was confronted by a Hispanic man holding a large rock in his hand.

The woman says the man demanded money and then demanded the keys to her vehicle.

According to the arrest report, the suspect threatened her with violence and made her get in the vehicle. She says he then drove her behind a nearby business where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to identify the suspect in a photo lineup conducted by police.

Police arrested Omar Rigoberto Figueroa Reyes and charged him with Carjacking with a deadly weapon, Sexually battery by coercion and threat, and Kidnapping.