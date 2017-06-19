Fire near Greenacres displaces 7 people

Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
A fire ripped through the porch of a mobile home near Greenacres early Monday morning, displacing seven people.
The fire occurred just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Viola Drive.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says the fire started on a front porch.
A fire chief at the scene said two adults and five children lived at the home.
No one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting the affected family.
An inspector from the fire department is investigating the cause.