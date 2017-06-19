FHP trooper killed in crash while on duty

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.

Two Atlantic tropical systems may develop into named storms

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) -- A state trooper died after being pinned under a vehicle involved in a two-car collision on a Florida highway.

Officials from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the trooper was outside his patrol car when he was struck Saturday evening on Interstate 75 in Alachua County.

A report from Florida Highway Patrol said Sgt. William Trampass Bishop was at the scene of a previous crash involving a car parked in the southbound emergency lane. Bishop was struck when two other cars driving south collided.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Sims told the Orlando Sentinel that Bishop was pinned beneath one of the cars in the second collision.

The 52-year-old trooper died at a hospital. Officials said Bishop had been a Florida state trooper for 30 years.