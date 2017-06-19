2 Tropical disturbances have chance to develop

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

While June is normally a quiet month for tropical development in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico...We have two areas that have a chance to strengthen over the next 5 days.

From the National Hurricane Center:

There are two systems in the Tropics 92L (Heading for South America) and 93L (Heading up into the Gulf of Mexico).

At this point they will both probably be named storms Monday or Tuesday ... one Bret and one Cindy. It will be a race to see which one gets which name depending on which develops first.

1. 92L (Heading for South America) is not a concern for us, but it is for the folks in the Windward Islands and southeastern Caribbean.

2. 93L will continue to move north into the Gulf of Mexico from the western Caribbean today and may become a Depression or Tropical Storm later today. It could end up anywhere from east Texas to the Florida panhandle by Wednesday.

It will not be a direct impact for South Florida, but if it ends up closer or into the Florida panhandle, we will see a lot more rain by mid-week.

If it ends up in east Texas, South Florida won't see anything from it at all.

Two Hurricane Hunter aircraft plane may be sent out to investigate both systems Monday, which may be the first time ever that has happened in the month of June.