2 Tropical disturbances have chance to develop - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Tropical disturbances have chance to develop

While June is normally a quiet month for tropical development in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico...We have two areas that have a chance to strengthen over the next 5 days.

Prepare for storm season with our Hurricane Guide

From the National Hurricane Center:

There are two systems in the Tropics 92L (Heading for South America) and 93L (Heading up into the Gulf of Mexico).

At this point they will both probably be named storms Monday or Tuesday ... one Bret and one Cindy.  It will be a race to see which one gets which name depending on which develops first.

1. 92L (Heading for South America) is not a concern for us, but it is for the folks in the Windward Islands and southeastern Caribbean.

2. 93L will continue to move north into the Gulf of Mexico from the western Caribbean today and may become a Depression or Tropical Storm later today.  It could end up anywhere from east Texas to the Florida panhandle by Wednesday.

It will not be a direct impact for South Florida, but if it ends up closer or into the Florida panhandle, we will see a lot more rain by mid-week.

If it ends up in east Texas, South Florida won't see anything from it at all.

Two Hurricane Hunter aircraft plane may be sent out to investigate both systems Monday, which may be the first time ever that has happened in the month of June.

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.