Man shot multiple times in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot multiple times in Lake Worth

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one man early Monday morning in Lake Worth.

PBSO spokesman Eric Davis said they received a call of shots fired at 4:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Railroad Ave. near 15th Avenue South.

Deputies arrived and found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors said they heard about 15 gunshots.

Davis said the victim was transported to the hospital injuries that are not life threatening, and he is expected to survive.  

Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area.  They don’t have any suspect information at this time. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.