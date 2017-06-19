Man shot multiple times in Lake Worth

Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
Saturday, June 17 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-06-17 16:46:27 GMT
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one man early Monday morning in Lake Worth.
PBSO spokesman Eric Davis said they received a call of shots fired at 4:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Railroad Ave. near 15th Avenue South.
Deputies arrived and found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors said they heard about 15 gunshots.
Davis said the victim was transported to the hospital injuries that are not life threatening, and he is expected to survive.
Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area. They don’t have any suspect information at this time.