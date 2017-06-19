Man shot multiple times in Lake Worth

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.

Two Atlantic tropical systems may develop into named storms

Two Atlantic tropical systems may develop into named storms

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one man early Monday morning in Lake Worth.

PBSO spokesman Eric Davis said they received a call of shots fired at 4:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Railroad Ave. near 15th Avenue South.

Deputies arrived and found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors said they heard about 15 gunshots.

Davis said the victim was transported to the hospital injuries that are not life threatening, and he is expected to survive.

Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area. They don’t have any suspect information at this time.