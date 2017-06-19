Cops: Teen takes stolen BMW from WPB to FL Keys

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.

Two Atlantic tropical systems may develop into named storms

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) -- A Broward County teen has been arrested for taking a stolen car on a joyride from West Palm Beach to Key Largo.

The Miami Herald reports the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Pompano Beach resident Alexander McQueen Morss was arrested Friday evening after driving a stolen 2014 BMW roughly 135 miles (217.3 kilometers) from West Palm Beach to Key Largo.

The sheriff's office says Morss, driving with a passenger who told police he was convinced the car was rented, was spotted by a deputy turning into a Domino's Pizza before he eluded the deputy, refused to pull-over and crashed into a Mercedes van.

No injuries were reported.

Mors was charged with motor vehicle grand theft, fleeing law enforcement and driving without a license.

Jail record say Mors was released Saturday night after posting a $25,000 bond.