Cops: Teen takes stolen BMW from WPB to FL Keys

Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
Saturday, June 17 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-06-17 16:46:27 GMT
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) -- A Broward County teen has been arrested for taking a stolen car on a joyride from West Palm Beach to Key Largo.
The Miami Herald reports the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Pompano Beach resident Alexander McQueen Morss was arrested Friday evening after driving a stolen 2014 BMW roughly 135 miles (217.3 kilometers) from West Palm Beach to Key Largo.
The sheriff's office says Morss, driving with a passenger who told police he was convinced the car was rented, was spotted by a deputy turning into a Domino's Pizza before he eluded the deputy, refused to pull-over and crashed into a Mercedes van.
No injuries were reported.
Mors was charged with motor vehicle grand theft, fleeing law enforcement and driving without a license.
Jail record say Mors was released Saturday night after posting a $25,000 bond.