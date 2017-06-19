Cops: Teen takes stolen BMW from WPB to FL Keys - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) -- A Broward County teen has been arrested for taking a stolen car on a joyride from West Palm Beach to Key Largo.

The Miami Herald reports the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Pompano Beach resident Alexander McQueen Morss was arrested Friday evening after driving a stolen 2014 BMW roughly 135 miles (217.3 kilometers) from West Palm Beach to Key Largo.

 

The sheriff's office says Morss, driving with a passenger who told police he was convinced the car was rented, was spotted by a deputy turning into a Domino's Pizza before he eluded the deputy, refused to pull-over and crashed into a Mercedes van.

No injuries were reported.

Mors was charged with motor vehicle grand theft, fleeing law enforcement and driving without a license.

Jail record say Mors was released Saturday night after posting a $25,000 bond.

