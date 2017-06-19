Port St. Lucie man charged in car burglary spree

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.

Two Atlantic tropical systems may develop into named storms

Two Atlantic tropical systems may develop into named storms

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Story Video: Click here

A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a car burglary spree in Port St. Lucie.

Police said Sonny Lee Meade of Port St. Lucie is accused of seven counts of burglary to an unoccupied vehicle.

Police said five burglaries occurred in the 1100 block of SE Palm Beach Road on June 14, and two others in the Anchorage Cove apartment complex.

On Monday at 2:30 a.m., police said they set up a perimeter around a house in the 1600 block of SE Fallon Dr. where Meade was suspected to be staying.

Police said when officers arrived, Meade tried to escape through the back, where an officer and his K9 "Zoran" were waiting.

Meade was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.