Port St. Lucie man charged in car burglary spree - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie man charged in car burglary spree

Story Video: Click here

A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a car burglary spree in Port St. Lucie.

Police said Sonny Lee Meade of Port St. Lucie is accused of seven counts of burglary to an unoccupied vehicle.

Police said five burglaries occurred in the 1100 block of SE Palm Beach Road on June 14, and two others in the Anchorage Cove apartment complex.

 

On Monday at 2:30 a.m., police said they set up a perimeter around a house in the 1600 block of SE Fallon Dr. where Meade was suspected to be staying. 

Police said when officers arrived, Meade tried to escape through the back, where an officer and his K9 "Zoran" were waiting. 

Meade was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.