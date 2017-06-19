New clues in decades-old cold case

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
