Semi loses load, temporarily closes road

Semi loses load, temporarily closes road

Martin County deputies are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer that shut down a road Monday morning.

It happened on Allapattah Rd, north of Warfield.  

It appeared that the semi lost some concrete pipes from the back of the trailer.

A crane was dispatched to retrieve the pipes but the road will remain closed until deputies think it is safe for traffic to resume travel.

 

