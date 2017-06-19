Best Father's Day ever for golf champ's dad

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

A local man is now the golf world's newest champion.



West Palm Beach native Brooks Koepka won the U.S Open on Sunday. It's only his second PGA Tour win and first victory in one of golf's major tournaments.

On live TV Bob Koepka watched his son dominate the golf world.

"Had that feeling right from the beginning that for Brooks, this was his day," he said. "This has been a lifelong dream for him and he has put a tremendous amount of time and effort getting to this point."

Brooks's dad took his son to his first golf course when he was only 3 days old, holding him in his arms as he putted. He had no idea that 27 years later his son would win the U.S. Open trophy on Father's Day.

"It's been a long journey. A lot of great memories. and now he's our national champion. It's a great feeling," he said.

Koepka showed us pictures of little Brooks, picking up golf before he could barely talk.

"That's where he got his first hole in one, at the family golf center on Belvedere. It's not even there anymore," said Bob, pointing at a picture of Brooks when he was 12-years-old.

Brooks's alma mater, Cardinal Newman High School, is beaming with pride.

"We were watching him... get it in! Sink those birdies!" said Jay Lower, Cardinal Newman High School Athletic Director.

The school still has one of his old golf trophies. His picture sits in the Hall of Fame.

"We're happy for Brooks and his achievements. It's exciting! We're very happy on behalf of Cardinal Newman," said Lower.

After graduating Florida State University, Brooks turned pro in 2012. He left his home to join Europe's minor league tour to get his career going.

"It's a lot of time, a lot of dedication. Brooks has really given it his all, he's very serious about what he does," said Sherri Koepka, Brooks' stepmother.

As for Bob, he got a special call right after the win. "He just said, 'Happy Father's Day.' He said, 'I didn't get you a card... I hope this makes up for it.' And I said, 'Yeah, you did pretty good son! I'm very proud of you.' I'll give up the card every year for this!"

Brooks's brother, 23-year old Chase Koepka, is also a pro-golfer after a distinguished career at the University of South Florida.



Brooks now lives in Jupiter. Interestingly, his neighbors are fellow golf pros Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.