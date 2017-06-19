Hospitals help feed children during summer break

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

"Breakfast doesn't take a summer vacation" -- that's the message behind the truckload of cereal boxes volunteers delivered to three Boys and Girls clubs on Monday.

St. Mary's Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children's Hospital partnered up as part of the "Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive" to collect these donations for children struggling with food insecurity.

"We just want to make sure that we're being able to be a light and provide some of that to the kids throughout the community in the summertime," added Brittany Wilson with Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

Wilson pointed out that many children dependent on school meals may have their food access cut off during the summer months when school is out of session.

However, the donations delivered will provide over 44,000 servings of cereal for the Boys and Girls clubs in Belle Glade, Riviera Beach, and West Palm Beach.

"It makes us feel like we're special and loved and cared for," said 17-year-old Mary Atkinson.