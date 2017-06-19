Hospitals help feed children during summer break - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hospitals help feed children during summer break

"Breakfast doesn't take a summer vacation" -- that's the message behind the truckload of cereal boxes volunteers delivered to three Boys and Girls clubs on Monday.

St. Mary's Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children's Hospital partnered up as part of the "Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive" to collect these donations for children struggling with food insecurity.

"We just want to make sure that we're being able to be a light and provide some of that to the kids throughout the community in the summertime," added Brittany Wilson with Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

Wilson pointed out that many children dependent on school meals may have their food access cut off during the summer months when school is out of session.

However, the donations delivered will provide over 44,000 servings of cereal for the Boys and Girls clubs in Belle Glade, Riviera Beach, and West Palm Beach.

"It makes us feel like we're special and loved and cared for," said 17-year-old Mary Atkinson.

