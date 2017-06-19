Ex-NFL player Taylor pleads guilty to DUI

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Former NFL player Lawrence Taylor Lawrence has pleaded guilty to DUI with injury or property damage, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to a year of probation, his license will be suspended for 9 months and he will be required to have an interlock device in his car for 6 months.

Taylor will also have to pay almost $1,500 in court costs and fines, attend DUI school, and complete 75 hours of community service. Also, he cannot consume alcohol or drugs and will be subject to random alcohol and drug testing.