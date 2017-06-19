Ex-NFL player Taylor pleads guilty to DUI - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ex-NFL player Taylor pleads guilty to DUI

Former NFL player Lawrence Taylor Lawrence has pleaded guilty to DUI with injury or property damage, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to a year of probation, his license will be suspended for 9 months and he will be required to have an interlock device in his car for 6 months.

Taylor will also have to pay almost $1,500 in court costs and fines, attend DUI school, and complete 75 hours of community service. Also, he cannot consume alcohol or drugs and will be subject to random alcohol and drug testing.

 

 

