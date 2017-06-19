Exclusive: Foreman juror in Dippolito trial

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Story Video: Click here

From a hung jury to a unanimously confident one, the jury foreman in the Dalia Dippolito trial is talking only to WPTV.

Six jurors walked out of the Palm Beach County Courthouse Friday, confident about their decision to find Dippolito guilty.

"It was just the overwhelming evidence of the videos, the phone calls, it was overwhelming that it was a 'guilty' verdict," said Thomas Gaines, the foreman of the jury panel.

Gaines said he took jury duty very seriously and was a bit shocked at Dippolito's lawyers comments that the way the state painted Dippolito caused them to hate her.

"That was not the case," said Gaines. "We had nothing against her. We had a duty there to do."

Dippolito's defense attorneys said allegations the state got in last minute about Dippolito planting drugs on her husband and allegedly poisoning him is what may have swayed the jury.

"That was not even part of deliberation," said Gaines. "It was mentioned in the trial, but there was no evidence of it."

Gaines said he was surprised to learn after the trial that Dippolito had a previous trial that ended in a hung jury.

"I think both sides kind of put on a good case, but with our instructions and what we were given as evidence, that's what we based our decision on," Gaines added.

Dippolito was taken into custody immediately after the 'guilty' verdict. She is expected to be sentenced in July. She could face up to 20 years in jail.