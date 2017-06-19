Wellington woman in Air Race Classic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington woman in Air Race Classic

Story Video: Click here

It's not unusual to see and hear Ailsa Cutting flying her grandfather's 1946 plane.

The Wellington resident got her private pilot's license five years ago, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, who flew decades ago. Her love of flying is really taking off. She's now participating in a flying race, the "Air Race Classic," also known as ARC. Her friend Paige Attaway is joining her.

"It started in 1929 and I think Amelia Earhart was one of the original races. It was a time when women weren't allowed to race against men and so they started their own air race," said Ailsa. 

The ladies will be putting in a lot of time traveling 2600 miles in this race, from Maryland to New Mexico.

"We have four days to complete it and it has to be all day, all visual flight. it has to be in good weather," she added. 

More than 50 teams from around the country are competing.

"Whoever gets the fastest performance out of their plane, what we are trying to do is make this plane go faster than it's ever been before."

Ailsa and her friend are up to the challenge.

"I'm really excited to do it, I love to fly and i love to compete. So to be able to do those two together, I'm very excited, " said Ailsa.
 
To follow the Air Race Classic, click here
 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.