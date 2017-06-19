Wellington woman in Air Race Classic

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

It's not unusual to see and hear Ailsa Cutting flying her grandfather's 1946 plane.

The Wellington resident got her private pilot's license five years ago, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, who flew decades ago. Her love of flying is really taking off. She's now participating in a flying race, the "Air Race Classic," also known as ARC. Her friend Paige Attaway is joining her.

"It started in 1929 and I think Amelia Earhart was one of the original races. It was a time when women weren't allowed to race against men and so they started their own air race," said Ailsa.

The ladies will be putting in a lot of time traveling 2600 miles in this race, from Maryland to New Mexico.

"We have four days to complete it and it has to be all day, all visual flight. it has to be in good weather," she added.

More than 50 teams from around the country are competing.

"Whoever gets the fastest performance out of their plane, what we are trying to do is make this plane go faster than it's ever been before."

Ailsa and her friend are up to the challenge.

"I'm really excited to do it, I love to fly and i love to compete. So to be able to do those two together, I'm very excited, " said Ailsa.



