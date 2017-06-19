Police searching for missing Riviera Beach teen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police searching for missing Riviera Beach teen

Riviera Beach police are searching for a missing endangered 13-year-old girl. 

According to a news release, Jasmine Warren left her residence in Riviera Beach Wednesday to go for a walk. Around 2 p.m., her mother received a text message from Jasmine stating she had fallen and cut herself behind Walmart in the Town of Lake Park. The mother went to the location but could not find her daughter. Riviera Beach police canvassed the area but could not locate the teen.

According to Jasmine's mother, her daughter suffers from a medical condition that requires her to take medication on a daily basis. 

Anyone with information regarding Jasmine's whereabouts is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.