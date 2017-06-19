Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Springs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Springs

A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening in Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened at 6:15 p.m. near Gulfstream Road and E. Lake Road. 

Crews on scene found an adult male laying in the roadway. 

The patient was transported by helicopter to a local area trauma center for treatment. 

