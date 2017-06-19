Lion Country Safari could soon be sold - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lion Country Safari could soon be sold

Lion Country Safari is getting new owners. 

A spokesperson for the park told NewsChannel 5 the current owners are looking at a deal with a wildlife conservationist. 

If sold, the new owner would add new animals and expand conservation and education programs. 

The spokesperson said the sale could be final by fall. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.