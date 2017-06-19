Wednesday: Deadline day for helath care insurers

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Wednesday is deadline day for health care insurers.

After the deadline it will be known how much Obamacare plan will cost in 2018, and also which regions of the country could be left without coverage.

This is all subject to change if Congress moves to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.