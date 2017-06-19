Police: Missing Riviera Beach teen found

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

UPDATE: 13-year-old Jasmine Warren bas been found safe and returned to her family. Riviera Beach Police were assisted by Palm Beach Gardens Police in the recovery.

EARLIER STORY:

Riviera Beach police are searching for a missing endangered 13-year-old girl.

According to a news release, Jasmine Warren left her residence in Riviera Beach Wednesday to go for a walk. Around 2 p.m., her mother received a text message from Jasmine stating she had fallen and cut herself behind Walmart in the Town of Lake Park. The mother went to the location but could not find her daughter. Riviera Beach police canvassed the area but could not locate the teen.

According to Jasmine's mother, her daughter suffers from a medical condition that requires her to take medication on a daily basis.

Anyone with information regarding Jasmine's whereabouts is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.