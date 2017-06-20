Chic-a-Peas recalls snacks for listeria concens - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chic-a-Peas recalls snacks for listeria concens

(NBC) - Chic-a-Peas is voluntarily recalling some of its baked crunchy chickpeas due the potential of listeria contamination.

The recall involves certain lots of three flavors: sea salt, fresh salsa and falafel.

There have been no reports of consumer illness, but the company says it is recalling the items out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase to request a refund.

The recall applies only to the Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas products listed below and does not include any other items outside the below lot codes:

* Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Sea Sat Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)
Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017 UPC: 853404004033
Lot Code: 0867

* Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Fresh Salsa Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)
Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017
UPC: 853404004071
Lot Code: 0877

* Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Falafel Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)
Unit Size Best By Date: 12/28/2017 UPC: 853404004026
Lot Code: 0897

Courtesy: NBC News Channel

 

