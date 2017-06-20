Chic-a-Peas recalls snacks for listeria concens

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

(NBC) - Chic-a-Peas is voluntarily recalling some of its baked crunchy chickpeas due the potential of listeria contamination.

The recall involves certain lots of three flavors: sea salt, fresh salsa and falafel.

There have been no reports of consumer illness, but the company says it is recalling the items out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase to request a refund.

The recall applies only to the Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas products listed below and does not include any other items outside the below lot codes:



* Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Sea Sat Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017 UPC: 853404004033

Lot Code: 0867

* Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Fresh Salsa Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017

UPC: 853404004071

Lot Code: 0877

* Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Falafel Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/28/2017 UPC: 853404004026

Lot Code: 0897

Courtesy: NBC News Channel