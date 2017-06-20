Wednesday: Deadline day for health care insurers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wednesday: Deadline day for health care insurers

Wednesday is deadline day for health care insurers. 

After the deadline it will be known how much Obamacare plan will cost in 2018, and also which regions of the country could be left without coverage. 

This is all subject to change if Congress moves to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. 

