'Juneteenth' celebration held in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Juneteenth' celebration held in Delray Beach

Story Video: Click here

The annual Juneteenth celebration was in full swing in Delray Beach Monday night.

The event celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

Guests enjoyed music, storytelling, speakers and food at Daughter of Zion Church.

As part of the celebration, a quilt was presented that was made by Kianga Jinaki and local fourth and fifth graders.

 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.